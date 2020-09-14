Parliament Monsoon Session live: PM Modi congratulates Harivansh for being elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

The lower house discussed many matters including the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. The House also adopted a motion to do away with Question Hour and private members' business during the session. The 18-day Monsoon Session began today after the last session was short-terminated on March 25, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The session will last till October 1. Separated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the session. Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. Stay tuned for all the live updates.