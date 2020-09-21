Parliament: No decision yet to curtail session, says Joshi; slams Oppn for unruly conduct

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said no decision has been taken yet to curtail the monsoon session of Parliament and the government would go ahead with the legislative business and also take up issues flagged by the Opposition.

Joshi’s remarks came amid demands for curtailment of the session as several members tested positive for Covid-19 after the session commenced on September 14.

Joshi said the proposal had come from opposition parties, but the government was keen on completing the legislative business and issues listed by the Opposition for discussion.

“Even today, the GST issue was listed in the Rajya Sabha at the instance of the Opposition. But they did not accommodate themselves,” Joshi said.

The government also launched a sharp attack on the Opposition accusing it of resorting to shameful behaviour in the Rajya Sabha by ignoring the directives of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

“Sunday was a shameful day in Parliament’s history. The mic was broken, a leader of a party tore a rule book while some leaders stood on chairs,” Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here.

“They do not follow rules. The Vice President asked them thrice to withdraw from the House, but they still stayed put. They do not follow norms of democracy, and are speaking of upholding democracy,” Prasad said.

Slamming the Opposition for insulting Deputy Chairman Harivansh by charging towards him in the House, Prasad said had the House marshals not come to his rescue the presiding officer could have been physically assaulted in the House.

“Harivanshji is the proud son of Bihar and the people of Bihar have seen the treatment meted out to him by the Congress and the RJD. The Opposition will have to answer the people of Bihar for insulting a son of the soil,” Prasad said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held later this year.