People of Delhi taught a lesson to BJP which it will remember for long time: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the people of Delhi have taught a lesson to the BJP which the party will remember for a long time.

He claimed that the Constitution was being attacked and it was a matter of concern.

The chief minister also hit out at the vitriolic attacks made by the political opponents against each other in the recent Delhi assembly elections.

"This is sad, but the lesson people of Delhi taught will be remembered by BJP for a long time," Gehlot told reporters at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office here.

He also referred to hate slogans like "Goli maaro.." (shoot the traitors) raised at a poll rally addressed by Union minister Anurag Thakur during the campaigning for Delhi elections.

Gehlot said the Rajasthan government has put in efforts to provide transparent governance to its people.

"It is the duty of all our cabinet colleagues, MLAs and the bureaucracy to deliver sensitive, transparent and accountable governance and to hear the voices of people," he said.

The Congress leader added that public hearing was on top of the agenda of the government.

In the PCC office, Gehlot also paid floral tributes to former chief minister Jai Narayan Vyas on his birth anniversary.