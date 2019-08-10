PM Modi was calm in crisis: Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls, the host of the popular show, Man vs Wild, has revealed that his guest star was calm even during a crisis and it taught him a lot about the leader of the world's largest democracy, in an interview with ANI.

"Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see. You never really know someone is like until there's a crisis. It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis" said Grylls. The show has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, and the intention is to promote awareness on animal conservation and environmental change.

Grylls said that Modi, being a vegetarian, would not consume grubs but the fact that he had spent his younger days in the wild helped him adapt easily.

#WATCH Bear Grylls in Wales(UK): PM(Modi) is vegetarian, so there was going to be no eating of grubs or anything. But in the wild, you can survive very well off berries, roots, plants and certainly, PM spent his younger years in the wild, so he was very comfortable with that pic.twitter.com/2maEG4YXKg — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

He also said that Modi did not have any qualms travelling in a hand-made raft, and he waved away the concerns of his security team. "I made this raft out of reeds and a tarpaulin, but the secret services were like, 'we cannot put the Prime Minister in a little homemade raft'. But he said he was fine and we would do this together. It eventually started sinking, so by the end it was me swimming and pushing him, he was soaking wet but there was a big smile on his face even through the rain", he said.

Man vs Wild will air a special episode on August 12 featuring the Prime Minister, and will do so in eight languages.