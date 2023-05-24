'PM's move to install Sengol in Parliament historic'

PM Modi's decision to install sacred Sengol in Parliament building historic moment: J P Nadda

The Sengol represents the highest moral authority to rule, Nadda added

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2023, 21:04 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 21:04 ist
BJP president J P Nadda. Credit: IANS Photo

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday lauded the decision to install the sacred Sengol in the new Parliament building as a "historic moment" and said this emphasises the emotional and spiritual integration of India from north to south.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's decision to install the sacred Sengol in the New Parliament building is a historic moment. The sacred Sengol is of national significance and holds historical importance. It was first received by Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, in presence of leaders like Shri Rajendra Prasad, from priests specially flown in from Tamil Nadu," he tweeted.

He noted a solemn and sacred Tamil tradition of 'Sengol Vesting Ceremony' accompanied by a recital of 11 verses from the Theveram text, invoking the blessings of Shiva, for the ruler took place just before Nehru hoisted the national flag and made his 'Tryst with Destiny' address, symbolising the transfer of power.

Also Read | 'Sengol', a historic sceptre, to be installed in new Parliament building

The Sengol represents the highest moral authority to rule, Nadda added.

"I thank the Prime Minister for bringing back to life this very important aspect of our history - that the transfer of power to the people of India from a foreign ruler was not direct but through a spiritual process, as known to ancient India. This also emphasises the emotional and spiritual integration of India, from North to South," he said.

There is no more appropriate occasion than 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to recall the event on the eve of India's independence and no better place for the sacred Sengol than the hallowed portals of the new Parliament, the BJP president said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day announced that the historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu will find a place in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
J P Nadda
Indian Parliament
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

 