PM Narendra Modi bats for preventive action to curb corrupt practices

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to take preventive steps to curb corruption by use of technology.

In a message to the joint conference of CBI and CVC officials, also attended by Lokpal Chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Modi said the investigative agencies should not spare anyone engaged in corrupt practices.

“However powerful one may be, stern action should be taken against those who work contrary to the national interest or of our people. We should continue our work in the national interest,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged the officials to explore ways to take preventive steps to curb corrupt practices through use of technology.

"Usually you come into the picture when there is some scam, corruption or any irregularity. I want to share a thought with you. Why can't it be that we work on preventive vigilance,” he said.

“If we remain alert then this can be done easily. You can further strengthen this system through technology and your experience. Along with technology and alertness – simplicity, clarity, transparency in the processes will go a long way for preventive vigilance,” Modi said.

He said after independence, the mindset of the governments was to keep everything under their control. Those governments kept maximum control with themselves and due to it, the system witnessed many wrong practices, he said.

“Maximum control, be it at home, in family or in the country, causes maximum damage,” Modi said.

“We started as a mission to simplify the life of people by reducing controls, we believe in minimum government and maximum governance,” he said.

The prime minister listed various initiatives taken by his government to curb corruption in the last seven years by using technology and trusting people.

“You all are witnessing how we used trust and technology to make people free which has stopped corruption in many ways,” he said.

