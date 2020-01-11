Police should investigate JNU violence impartially: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said the Delhi police should conduct its probe into the recent JNU violence impartially but if it gets orders from the BJP and acts accordingly, its "modus operandi" will be questioned.

The police inaction on January 5, when masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and faculty members on JNU campus and injured 35, has been criticised by many.

An investigation by a news channel claimed that RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members were part of the masked mob that perpetrated the violence. The two suspects in purported videos, in a sting done by India Today, states they are ABVP volunteers and varsity students pursing Bachelors in French.

The ABVP has refuted the charges, saying both the students are not their members.

A sting was also done on a student affiliated to a Left-leaning student body. The former JNUSU office-bearer is seen admitting she was part of the group that shut down servers at the JNU's Centre for Information Systems.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh called the sting "very shocking which shows violence in JNU was conducted as part of such a big conspiracy".

"Police should be impartial, left right centre. Police should do its probe impartially but if it gets its orders from BJP office and acts accordingly then their modus operandi would be questioned," Singh told reporters.

A total of 14 complaints have been received so far in connection with the January 5 incident, a senior police officer said.