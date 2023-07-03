Poster calls for Uddhav, Raj to unite

Poster calls for Uddhav, Raj to unite after NCP rebellion

Uddhav and Raj are the son and nephew of the late Balasaheb, and both were tutored in politics by the Sena founder.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 22:32 ist
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Raj Thackeray (R). Credit: PTI File Photos

Amid the fast-changing political landscape in Maharashtra, a poster has cropped up asking the two warring Thackeray cousins—Uddhav and Raj—to unite. 

The poster has been put up by local MNS leader Laxman Patil in the Dadar area of Mumbai. However, Uddhav, the head of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj, the President of MNS, have not reacted to it. 

The poster has a photo of Uddhav and Raj together with the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the Shiv Sena founder. 

Uddhav and Raj are the son and nephew of the late Balasaheb, and both were tutored in politics by the Sena founder. However, in 2005, Raj walked out of Shiv Sena and founded the MNS on 9 March, 2006. 

Also Read | Sharad Pawar hits the streets in show of strength after Ajit's rebellion

Asked about the poster, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said that he had tried his level best. “Over the years I had tried to get them to come together in the interests of Maharashtra…but that has not happened. It is now up to the people of Maharashtra,” he said. 

However, when questioned, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “The people of Maharashtra are with us, and they will always stay with us. People are going to support us.”

The poster comes in the wake of the developments in the NCP, where Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar to join the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis led Shiv Sena-BJP government, adding his faction of the NCP to it. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCP
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Raj Thackeray
Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

 