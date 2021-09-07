Postpone NEET exam: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

Postpone NEET exam, let students have fair chance: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

Gandhi's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 07 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 16:23 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for the postponement of the NEET examination and alleged that the government is "blind" to students' distress.

The former Congress chief also urged the government to let the students "have a fair chance" in the exams.

Gandhi's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be "very unfair" to reschedule it.

The advocate for the petitioners argued that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12.

"GOI is blind to students' distress. Postpone NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," Gandhi tweeted.

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
NEET
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

Education: Policy and politics

Education: Policy and politics

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

 