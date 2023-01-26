Prakash Ambedkar accuses Pawar of being with BJP; NCP reacts

Days after the Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena forged an alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the NCP has lashed out at Prakash Ambedkar for accusing Sharad Pawar of having ties with BJP.

Ambedkar, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one-term Rajya Sabha member, had stated that Pawar is now with the BJP.

In a TV interview, Ambedkar said: “Sharad Pawar is with the BJP…

After Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister (along with Devendra Fadnavis), he had said that he does not understand why people are blaming him….It was decided by our parties. I just went first. This was decided even before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

Reacting to the development, the NCP leader has told Ambedkar that there could be political differences but he should speak about Pawar with respect.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Castro tweeted: “When I see and hear our #MVA alliance partner's new 'Friend', I am reminded of the phrase, 'With Friends like these, who needs Enemies’. P.S - He also reminds me of ‘Brutus'. #PrakashAmbedkar"

Last week, Thackeray and Ambedkar entered into a political alliance in the run up to the local bodies polls of Maharashtra and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. However, VBA’s scope of alliance is as of now limited to the Shiv Sena.