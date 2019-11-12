Prez Rule in Maha, Assembly in suspended animation

Maharashtra was on Tuesday evening put under President's Rule and its Assembly in suspended animation after Governor B S Koshiyari sent in a report saying it is "impossible" to form a stable government in the state.

The government's decision immediately attracted Opposition criticism, which questioned the Governor's hurry in imposing central rule in the state.

​Maharashtra Govt Formation Live

President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation under Article 356 after the Union Cabinet recommended central rule in the state based on the Governor's report, which said that Koshiyari "made attempts to explore the possibility" of government formation by parties, who "could have formed the government in alliance with other political parties" but "unfortunately", he failed.

Soon after the Governor's sent the report in the afternoon recommending President's Rule, a decision to approach the President was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just before he left for Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Summit. Following this, an MHA spokesperson said, the President signed the proclamation.

On the report, the spokesperson said Governor had come to the conclusion that the situation has arisen in Maharashtra in which it was "impossible to constitute and/or form a stable government" and that he was "satisfied that the government of the state of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

"Left with no other alternatives, he is constrained to send his report under the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution," the spokesperson said.

Interestingly, the Governor's report, the Centre's recommendation and President's proclamation came even as Koshiyari on Monday evening had given NCP time till Tuesday 8:30 PM to inform him whether it was willing to form the government. On this, a senior official said NCP on Tuesday morning approached the Governor seeking "three more days" to speak to its allies but the Governor felt that time had ran out.

With Assembly in suspended animation, the parties can still attempt on government formation and once the Governor is satisfied that there is a legitimate chance of forming the government, he can recommend revocation of President's Rule, which is otherwise valid for six months and could be extended, if needed.

Every proclamation under Article 356 has to get Parliament approval and a resolution on the present one will have to be placed before the Houses in the coming Winter Session.

BJP, the single-largest party in the Assembly, had earlier informed the Governor that it was not in a position to form the government. Its erstwhile ally Shiv Sena on Monday sought more time to consult its possible allies for forming the government but Koshiyari did not heed to the request and asked NCP to inform whether it was willing to form the government.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the Assembly elections together and had won majority in a House of 288.

While BJP won 105 seats, Sena grabbed 56 seats but the government could not be formed as the latter insisted on sharing the post of Chief Minister. BJP insisted there was no such agreement earlier and alongside, Sena opened talks with NCP and Congress.

However, NCP and Congress did not provide the required letters of support to Sena when it went to the Governor on Monday evening. There were strong reservations within Congress over supporting a Sena-led government with a section strongly opposing the move. NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 seats respectively.