Priyanka Gandhi offers buses to ferry migrant workers home; Yogi accepts after verbal duel

Priyanka, Yogi get into verbal duel over migrant crisis

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • May 18 2020, 16:52 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 19:44 ist
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accepted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's offer of one thousand buses to ferry the stranded migrant workers home from Rajasthan and Delhi borders after a verbal duel with the Congress leader.

UP additional chief secretary, home, Avaneesh Awasthi asked Priyanka to furnish the registration numbers of the buses and the details of the drivers.

Earlier, Priyanka said that the Rajasthan government had arranged one thousand buses to ferry the stranded migrant workers home from its borders but the UP government did not grant permission.

''We are ready to help...UP government is neither arranging buses nor is ready to take our help,'' she tweeted.

Adityanath, however, rejected the Congress claims and said that the UP government had sought the registration numbers of the buses arranged by the Congress but the latter had not so far provided the same. ''Congress should not indulge in politics in times of crisis,'' he said.

 

UP Congress president Ajai Kumar Lallu, later in the evening, displayed a list of Rajasthan government buses along with their registration numbers and said that his party had been trying to provide the list to the state government for the past three days without success.

Thousands of migrant workers had been stranded on UP's borders with Rajasthan. The workers had turned violent on Sunday and clashed with the UP cops after they refused to allow them entry into the state.

Priyanka Gandhi
Yogi Adityanath
Rajasthan
Uttar Pradesh
Lockdown
Migrants
Coronavirus lockdown

