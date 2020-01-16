Pro-Citizenship Act meet held by RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch disrupted by anti-CAA protesters

A meeting in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) meeting organised by RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) was disrupted here for a brief period by a group of sloganeering anti-CAA protesters.

As soon as the speakers, including RSS leader Indresh Kumar, arrived on the dais, the protesters who were sitting in the front row rose on their feet and shouted slogans.

#WATCH Delhi: A group of protesters created ruckus at an event of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, by showing banners and raising slogans against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and NRC. RSS leader Indresh Kumar was also present on the stage. pic.twitter.com/8WWstcnvaG — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

Some protesters also displayed anti-CAA, NPR and NRC posters at the Constitution Club where the programme was organised on Thursday afternoon. Soon after, police detained the protesters.

The MRM alleged the protesters were "sent by Congress".

Speaking at the function, Kumar blamed Congress for the Partition of India. "Today, Indian Muslims do not want to go to Pakistan. Those who want to go are of 'Shaitan' mentality," he said.

Commenting on the disruption, VHP Working President Alok Kumar said some people believe that freedom of speech is only for them. They came to create ruckus and not debate," he said.