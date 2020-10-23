Promise of 19 lakh jobs akin to Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

'Promise of 19L jobs akin to Rs 15L in bank accounts'

He said that Modi calls himself a nationalist but weakened the country over the last six years

Bhagalpur,
  Oct 23 2020, 17:50 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI

In a dig at the BJP's election promise of 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that it was similar to that of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people.

Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the backbone of the farmers, and medium and small businesses in the state.

"Economy is suppressed and farmers oppressed," Gandhi added.

