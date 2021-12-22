Protests in Well of the House should be stopped: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Expressing anger at the Members of Parliament who storm into the Well of the House and protest, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said it cannot be a part of tradition to protest in this way and even if there was any tradition, it is wrong and should be stopped.

Talking to mediapersons after the end of the Winter Session of Parliament, Om Birla said that he tried to run the House smoothly.

The Speaker said that he converses with all political parties from time to time so that the House can become a centre of discussion.

"At times we reach a conclusion and at times we do not," he added.

Om Birla said that he will continue to try to run the House without disruptions.

He hoped that his efforts will bring positive results.

Talking about the business transacted in the House, Birla said in the winter session, 18 meetings were held and work was done for 83 hours and 12 minutes.

Due to the opposition ruckus, 18 hours and 48 minutes were wasted. He said that productivity of the Lok Sabha stood at 82 per cent.

Birla said discussions on every subject and Bill should be held.

When asked about Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni's absence, Om Birla said no business was listed in Teni's name, so he cannot say anything.

On the Opposition's demand for holding a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Speaker said the subject of discussion is decided by process and rules.

On the low attendance of MPs in Parliament, Om Birla said he will urge all lawmakers and parties to attend the House.

He said construction of the new Parliament House will be completed by November 2022.

