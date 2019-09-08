Rahul congratulates govt for '100 days of no vikas'

The Congress on Sunday tore apart the Modi government’s claims of good governance, saying economic mismanagement, vendetta politics, uncertainty in J&K and Assam were the hallmarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first 100 days in office.

Leading the charge, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government’s 100 days in office were marked by a “glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans to turnaround the ravaged economy”.

“Congratulations to the Modi Govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most – to turnaround our ravaged economy,” Rahul said on Twitter.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal accused the Modi government of blatant misuse of the ED, CBI and Income Tax to crackdown against Opposition leaders.

“In none of the cases have the central probe agencies charge-sheeted leaders for particular crimes,” he said citing the arrest of Congress leaders P Chidambarm and D K Shivakumar.

The senior Congress leader said the BJP got a massive mandate to provide relief to the common man, but the opposite had happened over the last 100 days.

“Common man’s problems are increasing, lapdog media is becoming even more biased, atrocities against women increasing, there is no strategy on education and health... and there is vendetta politics against political opponents,” Sibal said.