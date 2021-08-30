Have Articles 15 and 25 also been sold? asks Rahul

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt, asks if Articles 15 and 25 of Constitution 'sold'

Article 15 of the Constitution says that the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 30 2021, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 21:44 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the incident of a tribal man allegedly being tied to a vehicle and dragged as well as some other recent instances of mob violence, and asked if Articles 15 and 25 of the Constitution had been sold.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a video collage which included a purported clip of a 40-year-old tribal man allegedly being thrashed by eight persons who tied him to the rear side of a vehicle with a rope that dragged him some distance in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. The man died during treatment at the district hospital last week.

The video collage also included a purported video of the incident in which a Muslim scrap dealer was allegedly threatened and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by two men at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

"Have Articles 15 and 25 of the Constitution also been sold?" Gandhi tweeted, tagging the video collage.

Article 15 of the Constitution says that the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them, while Article 25 deals with freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Article 15
Article 25
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

The poor record of NHRC

The poor record of NHRC

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

 