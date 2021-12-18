Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi with 'hum do, hamare do' slogan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday used the slogan 'hum do, hamare do' in different parlance to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the latter was an expert in diverting the attention of people from pressing issues like inflation and unemployment.

Addressing a public meeting at Amethi, where he undertook a six-kilometre long foot march with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul also said that the security of the country was under threat as China had established villages within the Indian territory.

"Narendra Modiji will never give answers to the questions of inflation and unemployment... why are the prices rising sharply... why are there no jobs for the youths of the country?... Modiji will never give the answer... but I have the answer... it is because the government has, through wrongly implemented GST, demonetisation and lack of assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, ruined the small, middle businesses and shopkeepers," he said.

"Modiji will take a dip in the Ganga... travel to Kedarnath... he does all this to divert your (people) attention from the pressing issues," the Congress leader added.

Rahul used the slogan 'hum do hamare do' in different parlance to attack Modi.

"Mera bhashan TV par 30 seconds chalega par aisa bhashan agar Modiji denege to woh 6 mahine chanlega... inki partnership hai... inka dhandha hai... Modiji Hindustan ka dhan in do udyogpatiyon ko denge aur badle mein woh Modiji ko 24 hour TV par dikhayenge (My speech here will be shown for only 30 seconds on TV but if the same speech would have been delivered by Modiji then it will be shown for six months... this is his business... Modiji will give the country's money to these two industrialists and in turn, they will show him on TV 24 hours a day)," he alleged.

The Congress leader, who had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi but had won from Wayanad LS seat in Kerala, sought to strike an emotional chord with the people saying that Amethi was his home. "I still see the same warmth in the eyes of the people here for me," he remarked.

