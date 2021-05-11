Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on Covid-19 situation, asks him to remove rose-tinted glasses

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid situation in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he should remove his rose-tinted glasses through which he can see nothing but the Central Vista project.
The Congress has been demanding that the project, including a new Parliament building and a new residence for the prime minister, be dropped and the money be used on improving medical facilities and infrastructure in the country.
Also read: The silence of the Prime Minister
"Countless dead bodies flowing in the rivers. Miles of lines in hospitals. Robbed people of their right to life. PM, take off those rose-tinted glasses through which nothing is seen except the Central Vista," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
नदियों में बहते अनगिनत शव
अस्पतालों में लाइनें मीलों तक
जीवन सुरक्षा का छीना हक़!
PM, वो गुलाबी चश्में उतारो जिससे सेंट्रल विस्टा के सिवा कुछ दिखता ही नहीं।
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2021
The former Congress president also asked people to join the 'SpeakUpToSaveLives' campaign to strengthen the fight against Covid-19, and urged them to provide a helping hand to the needy in “these distressing times”.
Gandhi shared a video of a little over a minute on the shortage of oxygen, ventilators, ICU beds and vaccines and people scrambling to get them. The Congress has set up a control room at the All India Congress Committee headquarters and Pradesh Congress Committee offices to help people.
The party has been arranging oxygen, beds and essential medicines for those in need and has also called for free vaccination for all in the country.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown
'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'
DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi
Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan
Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics
Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?
Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat
A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers