Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over solar project claims

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi over assertion that solar project in MP's Rewa is Asia's largest

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2020, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 11:32 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his assertion that the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project in Madhya Pradesh is the largest in Asia.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday launched the 750 MW solar project in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing.
 

"Asatyagrahi" (which roughly translates to 'one who does not believe in the struggle for truth'), said Gandhi on Twitter, tagging a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office which quoted Modi as saying that Rewa has been identified with Narmada and white tigers, but now the name of Asia's largest solar power project has also been added to it.

D K Shivakumar, the Congress' Karnataka unit chief and a former energy minister in the state, had on Friday said, "Union Power Minister must answer as to how the Central government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia's largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2,000 MW) and was opened two years back!"

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
Madhya Pradesh
Congress
Solar power
D K Shivakumar

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

 