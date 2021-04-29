In dig at PM over vaccine, Rahul tweets meaning of free

Rahul Gandhi demands free vaccination for all, tweets dictionary meaning of word 'free'

Gandhi and his party have been demanding free Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 14:28 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday demanded free Covid-19 vaccination for all Indians, and sent out a tweet with the dictionary meaning and usage of the word 'free' to stress his point.

Gandhi and his party have been demanding free Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens. They have also termed the centre's new vaccination policy discriminatory.

In his Thursday morning tweet, Gandhi further stressed his demand.

Read | Misleading, mischievous: No direction to Facebook to remove #ResignModi hashtag, says Centre

"free /friː/ adjective, adverb -- costing nothing, or not needing to be paid for," he wrote, and then went on to illustrate the usage of word "free" through two examples relevant to his demands, "India must get free Covid vaccine. All citizens must receive the inoculation free of charge.”

 

"Let's hope they get it this time," he said in the tweet with the hashtag #vaccine.

Separately, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded on-the-spot registration option also for all adults at inoculation centres, saying the online process may end up excluding many.

"I fail to understand why BOTH options of online pre-registration and on-the-spot registration for walk-ins should not be allowed for vaccination. Online registration should help not hamper. In India's case, mandatory online registration may end up excluding many,” he said on Twitter.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Congress
Vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Gravedigger works 24 hours to bury Covid-19 victims

Gravedigger works 24 hours to bury Covid-19 victims

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

 