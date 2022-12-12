Rahul Gandhi praises Gehlot govt's work in Rajasthan, but says '2-3 things' need to be done

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he has told Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about "two-three things" that need to be done, and are more important than what has been accomplished in the past.

Addressing a corner meeting here during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, now passing through the Congress-ruled state, Gandhi stressed he would not divulge what he has told Gehlot.

The state has seen infighting in the Congress with Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot tussling for power.

Gandhi praised the work done by the Gehlot government, but added that what needed to be done next was "more necessary".

He said he wants to give a "message" to the Congress party.

Referring to the speech of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra about the work done by the party, Gandhi said, "PCC president said that the Congress has done this and that... that is okay... but I want to give a message to the party that what was done is not that much necessary, what needs to be done is more necessary."

He said that Rs 14,000 crore loans of 22 lakh farmers have been waived while electricity bills of 8 lakh farmers are zero.

Besides, people are getting health insurance of Rs 10 lakh under Chiranjeevi scheme, old pension scheme is revived and urban employment guarantee scheme has been introduced, he said.

"…but as I said, what we did is not necessary, what we will do is more necessary. And senior leaders are walking with me in this yatra. Dotasra ji, Gehlot ji and Sachin ji…they are listening to what people are telling them. I believe that our government will take action on what the public is saying.

"I have also told two-three things to Gehlot ji which I believe are necessary. I will not tell you, but I have spoken to him what is necessary," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi also said that the prime minister had promised twice during elections in Rajasthan that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal project will be supported by the Centre and will be given national project status but that has not been done.

He alleged that the Centre is creating hurdles when the state government is trying to execute the project which aims to address drinking and irrigation water needs of 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan.

Attacking the BJP-led Central government, Gandhi said the people of BJP are trying to spread hatred in the country which will harm the nation.

He said that people from different castes and religions are participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and they support each other during the march, therefore this yatra represents "Hindustan".

On the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Army, Gandhi said employment for four years will be given to youths and after that they will be kicked out, so they will not get the kind of respect in society which an ex-serviceman receives.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other women leaders and party workers also participated in the yatra on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi also interacted with the representatives of different organisations working for women empowerment.