Ministry for lies is Modi govt's most efficient: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi says that the 'Ministry for lies and empty slogans' is Modi government's most efficient

Gandhi has been critical of the BJP government and has accused it of engaging in just rhetoric

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 22:21 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the government alleging that its "secret ministry for lies and empty slogans" is the most efficient.

Gandhi has been critical of the BJP government and has accused it of engaging in just rhetoric.

Also Read | Congress alleges Centre's 'incompetence' responsible for India's woes during second Covid-19 wave

"Which is GOI's most efficient ministry? - The secret Ministry for Lies & Empty slogans," he said on Twitter.

His party colleague and senior leader Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the government alleging that it has taken a different stand in the Supreme Court and at the latest G7 summit over the issue of coronavirus vaccines.

"To G7, He says- 'One Earth, One Health', asking for patent waiver for Covid-19 vaccines. In Supreme Court, his govt takes a completely different stance. Does not invoke compulsory licensing," he alleged on Twitter, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"One stance for the world, another in India. Why this 'anarth' (absurdity)," he asked. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Narendra Modi
BJP
Jairam Ramesh
Covid-19
Coronavirus
G7 summit

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 