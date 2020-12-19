Rahul slams PM Modi as Covid tally crosses 1-cr mark

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over 'unplanned lockdown' as Covid-19 tally crosses 1-crore mark

Gandhi took a dig at the prime minister's remarks in March that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2020, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 13:56 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

As India's Covid-19 caseload surpassed the one crore-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the unplanned lockdown did not manage to "win the battle in 21 days as the PM claimed", but it "destroyed" millions of lives in the country.

India's Covid-19 caseload surpassed the somber one-crore mark on Saturday, adding 10 lakh cases in nearly a month, while the total number of recoveries surged to 95.50 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

Read | | India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1-crore mark

Taking a dig at the prime minister's remarks in March that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days, Gandhi tweeted, "1 crore Covid infections with almost 1.5 lakh deaths! The unplanned lockdown did not manage to ‘win the battle in 21 days’ as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country."

The country's Covid-19 case tally had surpassed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

Also Read | As India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1 crore, here's a look at the states worst hit by coronavirus

The health ministry's data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed that the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,04,599 and the death toll reached 1,45,136 with the virus claiming 347 more lives in a span of 24 hours.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
BJP
Congress
COVID-19
Lockdown
India

What's Brewing

15-year-old Srinagar girl wins Rs 25 lakh at KBC

15-year-old Srinagar girl wins Rs 25 lakh at KBC

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

 