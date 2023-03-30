Rahul's namesake in EC list of disqualified persons

Rahul Gandhi's namesake in EC list of disqualified persons for non-reporting of poll expenses

It is common for namesake independent candidates to contest against established leaders but all of them need to submit account of election expenses

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2023, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 21:09 ist
Election Commission. Credit: PTI Photos

One "Rahul Gandhi K E S/o Valsamma" figures in an Election Commission list of persons disqualified from contesting polls for failing to lodge account of election expenses.

He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent and had polled 2196 votes from the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won with over 7 lakh votes.

It is common for namesake independent candidates to contest against established leaders but all of them need to submit account of election expenses among other mandatory requirements under EC rules and the Representation of the People Act.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to launch nationwide agitation from Karnataka's Kolar, where he made Modi surname remark

Incidentally the Congress leader was also disqualified last week, but for another reason - his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case.

On March 29, the poll panel had issued an updated list of persons disqualified under Section 10 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Rahul Gandhi K E S/o Valsamma stands disqualified from September 13, 2021 till September 13, 2024.

According to Section 10A, if the Election Commission is satisfied that a person has failed to lodge an account of election expenses within the time and in the manner required by law and has no good reason or justification for the failure, the poll panel shall, by order published in the Official Gazette, declare him to be disqualified and any such person shall be disqualified for a period of three years from the date of the order.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Disqualification
Election Commission

Related videos

What's Brewing

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

 