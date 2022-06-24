Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office attacked by SFI activists

Activists of CPM's student wing Students' Federation of India (SFI) attacked the office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad in Kerala on Friday. Two Congress workers suffered minor injuries and furniture and other materials inside the building were damaged.

Office shutters were pulled down due to the protest but workers entered the building through the window and attacked the office. Two Congress workers suffered minor injuries. Office furniture and materials were damaged.

Attackers alleged that Gandhi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, was not addressing locals' concerns over the recent Supreme Court directive to declare area of one kilometre around protected forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks as ecologically sensitive zones (ESZ).

Protesting the incident, Congress workers staged violent demonstrations in town leading to minor police action. Congress workers led by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president and local MLA T Siddique and district Congress committee president N D Appachan staged a sit-in at the district police chief's office alleging police lapses in preventing the attack and sought action against the SFI activists.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal alleged that the attack on Gandhi's office was part of a political conspiracy of the CPM and the BJP. The Narendra Modi government was trying to harass Gandhi using the Enforcement Directorate, while the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala was unleashing an attack on the MP's office, he said, adding that police were mute spectators while the SFI workers carried out the attack.

Both the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala have been staging hartals and demonstrations at various parts of the state over the last couple of weeks in protest against declaring one kilometre around protected forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks as ESZ.