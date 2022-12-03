Rahul slams PM over fuel prices, says Bharat Jodo Yatra voice of 'loktantra' against 'loot-tantra'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over high prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, saying the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of 'loktantra' against his "loot-tantra".
The Congress has been attacking the government for not reducing the price of petrol and diesel in the country despite global crude oil prices going down considerably.
Also Read — Congress attacks govt over 'Chinese shelters in Depsang'; asks when will status quo ante be restored
"Crude oil - 25 per cent cheaper. LPG - 40 per cent cheaper. This is international price data. Despite this, why prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinder have not been reduced?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
कच्चा तेल - 25% सस्ता
एलपीजी - 40% सस्ती
ये 6 महीनों के अंतरराष्ट्रीय कीमतों के आंकड़े हैं। फिर भी पेट्रोल, डीज़ल और गैस सिलेंडर के दाम कम क्यों नहीं हुए?
प्रधानमंत्री जी, आपके 'लूट-तंत्र' के खिलाफ लोकतंत्र की आवाज़ है - भारत जोड़ो यात्रा। जवाब दीजिए!
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2022
"Mr Prime Minister, Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of loktantra (democracy) against your 'loot-tantra'. You must answer," he said.
Gandhi on Thursday had also attacked the government over the issue of fuel prices, alleging that while the people are suffering from high inflation, the prime minister is busy in recovering money from taxes.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage
Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling
Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974
Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years
G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes
Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?
Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows
Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount
Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea