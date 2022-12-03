Rahul slams PM over fuel prices, says Bharat Jodo Yatra voice of 'loktantra' against 'loot-tantra'

Yatra voice of 'loktantra' against 'loot-tantra': Rahul

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Dec 03 2022, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 19:36 ist
"Crude oil - 25 per cent cheaper. LPG - 40 per cent cheaper. This is international price data. Despite this, why prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinder have not been reduced?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over high prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, saying the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of 'loktantra' against his "loot-tantra".

The Congress has been attacking the government for not reducing the price of petrol and diesel in the country despite global crude oil prices going down considerably.

"Crude oil - 25 per cent cheaper. LPG - 40 per cent cheaper. This is international price data. Despite this, why prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinder have not been reduced?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Mr Prime Minister, Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of loktantra (democracy) against your 'loot-tantra'. You must answer," he said.

Gandhi on Thursday had also attacked the government over the issue of fuel prices, alleging that while the people are suffering from high inflation, the prime minister is busy in recovering money from taxes. 

