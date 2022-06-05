Rajasthan Cong approaches Anti-Corruption Bureau over 'horse-trading' by BJP

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has approached the state Anti-Corruption Bureau complaining about the "possibilities of horse-trading" allegedly by the Opposition BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections slated next week.

The complaint filed by Congress Chief Whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi came even as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot managed to placate six sulking MLAs and took them to Udaipur where other Opposition MLAs are camping after a meeting on Saturday night.

In Haryana too, Congress sources said there is good news coming in with the leadership managing to assuage the feelings of sulking Kuldeep Bishnoi. It is learnt that senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has spoken to Bishnoi.

Joshi said in his complaint to the Rajasthan ACB that concerns have been raised in social media and other avenues about the use of money power to subvert the Rajya Sabha elections.

In his letter, he said that he expects the ACB to ensure that corruption takes place during the election and it has a responsibility to do so. Joshi has not named anyone in his complaint.

Separately, Joshi said the state government will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission, if necessary.

Congress has fielded Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan where it hopes to ensure the victory of all the three with votes from independents and others, though there is resentment over not choosing a local for at least one of the three spots.

Tiwari is expected to have a nail-biting finish with the entry of Subhash Chandra, currently an independent MP from Haryana who shifted to Rajasthan this time. Chandra will be banking on independents, whom the Congress claims are supporting its government.