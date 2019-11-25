Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Congress uproar

The Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 2 pm after the Opposition led by Congress protested demanding an immediate discussion on the issue of revocation of President's Rule in Maharashtra.

Soon after the papers were laid on the table, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has received a letter from Tiruchi Siva, Anand Sharma and others seeking the suspension of Zero Hour and to take up the discussion on the revocation of President's Rule in Maharashtra.

Naidu rejected the notice saying that when the matter is in the Supreme Court, it can't be discussed in the House as it would amount to sub-judice.

He also said he rejected the notice on the ground that it did not substantiate the motion. Since the Government has not tabled the order of President's Rule in Maharashtra, he can' t allow the House to take up the matter.

Raising the point of order, Minister of State for Parliament Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Opposition is trying to trample democracy despite people electing the BJP alliance. He also charged that some parties are trying to make an unholy alliance and trying to grab power through the backdoor.

When members of Opposition parties continued their protest, Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.