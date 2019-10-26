Ram temple construction to start by Dec: Sakshi Maharaj

Controversial BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday claimed that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start by December 6 following the Supreme Court's judgement.

"The construction of Ram temple will commence before December 6. I want to thank the Supreme Court as it has heard non-stop for 40 days the matter that was pending for 150 years and after seriously hearing both the sides has reserved the judgement," he told newspersons here.

"The manner in which the archaeological department has presented its facts...The Shia Board has given in writing that temple should be constructed there. Similarly, the Sunni Board also spoke in favour of the temple by the time hearing came to an end," the BJP MP said.

To a question, he said, "I feel that soon we will get the verdict by the Supreme Court and it will be in favour of the Ram temple and its construction will start by December 6."

It was on December 6, 1992, that the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid structure was demolished by kar sevaks.

Asked about the course of action in case the verdict was not in favour of Ram temple, the saffron-clad Lok Sabha member said, "Main Sakshi hoon agar-magar ka koi sthan nahi hai. Kya Nirnay anewala hai mujhe jankari hai. Isliye main kah raha hoon 6 December se pehle mandir nirman shuru ho jayega. (No ifs and buts, I know what will be the verdict, that is why I am saying temple construction will start by December 6)."