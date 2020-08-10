Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 16:18 ist
Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Jaipur in January, 2019. Credit: PTI

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough.

Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected.

For LIVE updates on the Rajasthan Political Crisis, click here

Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan
Delhi
Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Ashok Gehlot
Congress

What's Brewing

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

 