Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough.

Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected.

Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief