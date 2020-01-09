'Reconsider quotas for local IAS, IPS officers in J&K'

Former police officer-turned-politician Raja Aijaz Ali on Wednesday urged the Centre to reconsider its decision to lower quota for local officers in IAS and IPS in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali, who retired as the inspector general of Police (IGP) and joined the Peoples Conference in December last year after parting ways with the Peoples Democratic Party, said the decision was bound to impede already "retarded, rather negligible" career progression of the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) and the Kashmir Police Service (KPS) officers.

The Centre has decided to lower the quota from existing 50 per cent to 33 per cent for local officers from state services to IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The personnel ministry has finalised all modalities in this regard and an official order is expected soon, officials said.

Earlier norms allowed the former state to enjoy 50:50 formula for the three all-India services -- the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

"The extension of various central laws to the UT of J&K is expected to enhance the progress, development and quality of life but the decision of DoPT implementing 67:33 ratio in All India Services is bound to impede already-retarded, rather negligible career progression of KAS and KPS officers," Ali told reporters here.

He said there are sanctioned strength of 80 posts of regular recruits from the UPSC and 67 local cadre, but the posted strength shows regular recruits 65 and only three local officers one additional director general of police who are also retiring from the service shortly.