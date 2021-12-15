RSS vows 'ghar wapsi' of Hindus who 'converted'; Mahakumbh seers allege attempt to 'erase' culture

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asked the Hindus to take a pledge to ensure 'ghar wapsi' of their brethren who had "converted", and made a renewed clamor for the Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura. Bhagwat was speaking at 'Hindu Mahakumbh', which began at Chitrakoot on Tuesday.

The seers at the Mahakumbh also expressed serious concern over ''Love Jihad, conversion'' and alleged ''attempts to effect demographic changes through increasing population'', and demanded measures to "protect" the Hindu culture and traditions.

Bhagwat, who addressed saints and seers, who had assembled at Chitrakoot to take part in the religious congregation, also stressed the need for 'unity' among the Hindus and asked the majority community members to shun casteism and other social evils.

"Take a pledge that I will persuade those who have converted, to embrace Hinduism and also make sure that the Hindus don't convert... I also take a pledge to protect the dignity of our Hindu sisters," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief appealed to the seers to work towards bringing Hindus together, shunning their differences.

The other seers, who spoke at the meeting, said that there was an attempt to erase the Hindu culture and national identity through demographic changes and sought measures to protect it. "Only those who have two children should be given voting rights," demanded a prominent seer.

''Hindu girls are being lured in the name of Love Jihad... they are being exploited... it must stop,'', demanded another seer.

The seers said that some forces were out to weaken Hinduism by encouraging conversion. "Strong measures are needed to stop conversion," demanded Jagadguru Rambbhadracharaya Maharaj, a prominent seer. He also sought a law for cow protection.

Rambhadracharya also referred to the Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura and said that it should be given back to the Hindus. "We already have A (Ayodhya) and K (Kashi)... now we want M (Mathura)," he remarked.

The assertions at the Hindu Mahakumbh came amid similar remarks on the Mathura by several BJP leaders, including UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.