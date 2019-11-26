Ruling party has murdered constitution: Raj CM Gehlot

On the sidelines of an event marking the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP at the Centre of blowing the Constitution into pieces in Maharashtra.

Gehlot was hinting at the scene of a power tussle over the formation of the government. "The country will not forget how the Constitution was murdered in the thick of night by BJP. And no one will forgive then for that," said the chief minister.

"Everyone is aware and watching how the right-wing party gave a blow to the Constitution just for the power tussle. The ruling part has murdered our constitution. The people of India will remember this unfortunate and condemnable act forever," Gehlot added.

Gehlot openly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his power to instruct to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to end President's rule.

"While there is so much negativity, but at the same time, there is a beam of hope which makes us think that justice will now be done. In future people will see how power-hungry will be defeated and their tactics will fail," he told media. The Congress leader said that he still hopes that the dream of horse-trading does not ever come true.

Citing the moral grounds, Gehlot has also sought the resignation of Maharashtra governor. "He must resign as he has done such work under the pressure of the BJP, prime minister and (Home Minister) Amit Shah."

Gehlot also raised concerns about a large number of pending cases in the courts and pointed at the ruling government in the Centre. "In our country, justice is delayed and denied due to heaps of unheard cases in the last few years. Lakhs of cases are pending"