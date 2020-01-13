SC closes defamation matter against Ratan Tata

The Supreme Court on Monday closed a defamation case against Ratan Tata, after industrialist Nusli Wadia agreed to withdraw his criminal complaint as well as Rs 3,000 crore suit against the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant noted the statements from the counsel from both the sides, before disposing of the matter pertaining to criminal complaint as well as civil defamation suit.

Senior advocates A M Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the Tata, while senior advocate C A Sundaram, represented Wadia.

The top court had on January 6 asked both the parties to resolve their issues, saying both were mature people and leaders of industry.

Wadia had filed a criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata and other directors of Tata Sons in 2016 after he was voted out of the boards of some Tata Group companies.

The HC had last year quashed the proceedings initiated by a Mumbai local court against Tata Sons' former chairman Ratan Tata, its current chief N Chandrasekaran and eight directors in the criminal defamation case filed by him. On December 15, 2018, a magistrate court in Mumbai had issued notices to Ratan Tata and the others in the criminal defamation case filed by Wadia.