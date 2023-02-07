SC dismisses Rana Ayyub's plea challenging summons by Ghaziabad court in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by the Ghaziabad special court in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala allowed Ayyub to raise the issue of jurisdiction before the trial court, saying it is a question of evidence.

On January 31, the top court had reserved its verdict on a plea by Ayyub challenging her summons.

On January 25, the top court had asked a special court in Ghaziabad to adjourn the proceedings in the money laundering case against Ayyub, originally scheduled for hearing on January 27 to a date after January 31.

In her writ petition, Ayyub had sought quashing of the proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Dirtectorate in Ghaziabad, citing a lack of jurisdiction, as the alleged offence of money laundering occurred in Mumbai.

On November 29 last year, the special PMLA court in Ghaziabad took cognizance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED and summoned Ayyub.

The ED charge sheet was filed under section 45 read with section 44 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. On October 12 last year, the ED had filed a charge sheet against Ayyub, accusing her of cheating the public and using Rs 2.69 crore she received in charity for the creation of personal assets, and also violating the foreign contribution law - the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act of 2010.

"Rana Ayyub launched three fundraiser charity campaigns on the 'Ketto' platform, starting from April 2020 and collected funds totalling Rs 2,69,44,680," the ED had said in a statement.