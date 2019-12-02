SC dismisses Tamil actor's plea on vulnerability of EVM

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan claiming EVMs can be tampered with.

He sought direction to the Election Commission to demonstrate what he claimed that the Electronic Voting Machines can be tampered with.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant rejected his contention and dismissed his petition.

Khan, a popular villain in vernacular cinema, has contested the Lok Sabha polls unsuccessfully on a ticket from 'Naam Tamilar Katchi' from Dindigul constituency in Tamil Nadu.

In his petition, he sought directions to Election Commission to permit him to demonstrate and prove the possibility of tampering the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine), with the aid of experts and under the supervision of retired Supreme Court or the High Court Judges.

After several petitions, Khan's plea was yet another attempt to doubt the credibility of the EVMs.

Just before Lok Sabha polls, the top court had directed for raising VVPAT match from one to five polling machines in each Assembly segment.