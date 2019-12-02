SC to hear DMK's plea on TN local bodies polls on Dec 5

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on December 5 a plea moved by the DMK contending requisite formalities, including delimitation, which has yet not been undertaken for holding local bodies polls.

Minutes after announcement of polls schedule on December 27 and 30, senior advocate Senior advocate A M Singhvi mentioned the matter, seeking urgent hearing on the application filed by the party. He said filing of nomination would begin from December 6. Thus, it is necessary to give an urgent hearing.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant agreed to consider the matter on December 5.

Senior advocate P S Narasimha, appearing for the other side, contended the matter relating to local bodies election has been pending for quite some time and even contempt petition has been filed in the matter.

Singhvi said that the top court on November 18 had directed for the issuance of election notification after completing all legal formalities but no such action has been taken.

In its application, the DMK contended the process would be free and fair only if the delimitation, reservation and rotation process and all formal legal requirements were completed.