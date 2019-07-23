SC to hear MLAs' plea for trust vote on Wednesday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to take up Karnataka Independent MLAs' plea for immediate floor test a day after, as Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said he was "optimistic and hopeful" that Trust Vote would be completed by the end of this evening.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took into record submission of A M Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, that the Trust Vote could take place "today or tomorrow" as though he maintained that he was not giving any undertaking in this regard.

As soon as the writ petition filed by R Shankar and H Nagesh, the two Independent MLAs, came up for hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said let this matter be taken up on Wednesday, as the Speaker had said that the trust vote would be held by this evening.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Independent MLAs, contended, at least the court should say that the trust vote should happen by the end of the day.

The court, however, pointed out the prayer of the petitioners for conducting the Trust Vote by 5 pm on July 22 has become infructuous.

On this, Rohatgi said the petition was drafted as the clients were too anxious and over zealous.

After this, the bench asked Singhvi when do you think the Trust Vote can happen?

Responding to the query, he said the House was already in session. "No confidence would ultimately happen. Who can deny it? It can take place today, tomorrow or day after," he said.

"Can anybody say it would not happen. Should the Court interfere despite Article 212 of the Constitution," he asked.

He said the court and the Governor can't be drawn into political thicket like this.

"If the government is going to fall, it would fall ultimately. Let the Speaker conduct the proceedings," he said, adding there were a number of legislators listed to speak on the motion.

"We are not asking when the government is going to fall," the bench retorted and went on to record Singhvi's submission on behalf of the Speaker and put the matter for consideration on Wednesday.

During the hearing, Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, submitted the court should not pass any order.