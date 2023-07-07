Sharad Pawar’s fightback inspires us all: Sanjay Raut

Sharad Pawar declared he was the president of the party and hit back at nephew Ajit Pawar's retirement jibe.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 07 2023, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 15:42 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar’s fight against the revolt in his party at this age is inspiring, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday.

Pawar (82) on Thursday declared he was the president of the party and hit back at nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's retirement jibe, saying he will work more effectively "whether 82 or 92."

“This is what inspires us about him. (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb (Thackeray) was 84-86 years old. We would take inspiration from him. What is age? Mahatma Gandhi was old, but he still fought against the British,” Raut said.

We will have a new Chief Minister soon: Sanjay Raut 

The Rajya Sabha MP said there is no need for any mediator to initiate talks between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as both are brothers, amid a buzz of a possible alliance between the two.

MNS leader Abhijit Panse on Thursday met Raut, leading to speculation about a possible truce between the estranged Thackeray cousins against the backdrop of the changed political situation in Maharashtra.

Panse, however, denied that he had brought any proposal from Raj for an alliance with Uddhav.

