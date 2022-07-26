'She may call anybody': Centre denies phone-tapping allegation of VP candidate Margaret Alva

The Centre on Tuesday refuted opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva's phone-tapping allegation.

Alva on Tuesday morning tweeted: "The fear that 'Big Brother' is always watching and listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in 'new' India. MPs and leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers and talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy."

Responding to her allegation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "Why should we tap her phone? We are confident about the result of the Vice-President election. She may call anybody. She is a very senior person and should not make such allegations."

On Monday she had tweeted: "Dear BSNL/ MTNL, after speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone, I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight."

As part of her campaigning, Alva is reaching out to leaders from across political parties. She also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.