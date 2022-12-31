Shinde govt 'not scared' of Uddhav, Aaditya: Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government is "not scared" of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray or his father former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray .

His remarks came after the Aaditya said that the Maharashtra government is scared of a 32-year-old and hence targeting him, as per an India Today report.

"We were not scared of him or his father. We took 50 MLA's right under his nose. They were saying Mumbai would burn. A matchstick didn't burn," Fadnavis said. He was responding to a question regarding Aditya Thackeray at a press conference after concluding the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Fadnavis also took a swipe at the former Maharashtra chief minister for attending the legislative Council for 46 minutes in the entire session.

"Those who say democracy is in danger, were only there in the assembly for 46 minutes," he said.