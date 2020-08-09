Shiv Sena accuses Centre of politicising Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In a strong statement, the Shiv Sena accused the Centre of firing from the shoulders of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) vis-à-vis death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to target the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Besides, the Shiv Sena alleged that Sushant did not have good relation with his Patna-based father Krishna Kishore Singh.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Sanjay Raut on Sunday while speaking to the media and his weekly column ‘RokhThok’ in Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, spoke out on the issue in detail.

“It is a conspiracy against Maharashtra,” said Raut, the executive editor of Saamana and party’s Rajya Sabha member.

"If one wants to indulge in politicisation and pressure tactics, anything can happen in our country. It looks like the script of Sushant's case was already written," Raut said.

“The Mumbai Police is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the Bihar government asks for a CBI probe and the Centre gives nod to it,” he said.

Last week, the CBI had taken over the probe based on the FIR that Singh registered in the Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty.

He said the Mumbai Police is a “professional force” and is compared next to Scotland Yard. "It investigated the Sheena Bora murder case where some top names were involved and sent all to jail. The Mumbai Police probed the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack which resulted in the hanging of the accused Ajmal Kasab," he said.

“One TV channel uses derogatory, defamatory and threatening language against the chief minister… This has distressed many, NCP president Sharad Pawar…..the chief minister is not an individual but an institute. What is the government doing?,” Raut said quoting the veteran politician.

He said that state’s tourism minister Aditya Thackeray is being targetted deliberately by oppostion just because he enjoyed good relations with Bollywood personalities.

Raut claimed that Bihar director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey giving an interview to a channel against Maharashtra was "violation of police discipline".

Pandey wanted to contest the Assembly elections from Buxar in 2009, but his plan was aborted after the BJP candidate from there threatened to contest against as an independent, Raut said.

He said that Sushant did not have good relation with this father. “Mumbai was his (Sushant’s) home…find out how many times he has gone to meet his father,” he said, adding that he was upset by his father’s decision to remarry.