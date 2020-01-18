Siddaramaiah attacks Amit Shah over Karnataka floods, Mangaluru shootout

Karnataka’s Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after he arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday, demanding his answers on various questions pertaining to the state.

In a slew of tweets under the #AnswerMadiShah banner, Siddaramaiah raised issues ranging from the August 2019 floods to the recent police shootout in Mangaluru that killed two people during an anti-CAA protest.

“Mr Amit Shah, before investing time to brainwash people to accept your divisive policies, why don't you visit flood-affected areas again and assess if the Central government funds are sufficient or not?” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The Congress leader pointed out that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had claimed that Karnataka suffered losses of over Rs 35,000 crore due to the floods. “But your aid is just Rs 1,870 crore. When are you planning to give the remaining? Will there be any funds left after the implementation of CAA, NPR & NRC?” he added.

The former chief minister brought up the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute. It may be recalled that Shah, in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018, had promised a resolution to the dispute within six months if BJP was voted to power in the state.

“Mr. Amit Shah, your colleagues give contradictory statements on the initiation of Mahadayi project. Why is there a change in stance after elections? What is your stand on the issue,” Siddaramaiah asked.

Further, Siddaramaiah asked Shah about the Mangaluru shootout. On December 19, Jaleel (45) and Nausheen (24) were killed after the police allegedly opened fire during violent protests against the CAA. Karnataka has ordered a magisterial inquiry by Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagdish. Plus, the government has also ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department. Congress has accused the ruling BJP of ordering the police to pull the trigger deliberately.

“Two innocent victims were killed in Mangaluru in what public opinion says that it is a fake encounter. You are the Home Minister of the country. Don't you think adequate investigation has to take place when people cry foul about the incident?” Siddaramaiah asked.