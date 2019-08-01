Siddhartha death issue raised in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress on Thursday raised the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha in Rajya Sabha and urged the government to take steps to instil confidence among the business community so that they do their business without any fear of regulatory bodies.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray he said the death of Siddhartha is shocking to the entire business community of the country.

His purported letter said he was under pressure from an Income Tax officer. The matter was serious as the Centre earlier has assured ease of doing business and create condusive atmosphere to do business.

For the past several years more than 5000 millionaires have left the country. These developments would harm the economic growth of the country and increase unemployment, he said.

The government must introspect and take proper step to instil confidence among industrialists, he said.