Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to Covid-related issues

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital here "owing to Covid-19 related issues", party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The 75-year-old leader had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2.

"She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congressmen and women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes," Surjewala tweeted.

Sonia was to depose before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8 in the National Herald case but had sought more time owing to her health condition. The ED had now summoned her on June 23.

Her hospitalisation comes a day ahead of the appearance of her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi before the ED in the case.