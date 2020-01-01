Sonowal shown black flags by Anti-CAA protesters

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal faced black flags by agitators protesting against the amended Citizenship Act on Wednesday, the first day of the year.

Activists of the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) waved black flags at him at a number of locations while the chief minister was travelling from Guwahati to the ashram of religious preacher Krishnaguru in Barpeta district.

The protesters also shouted anti-CAA and anti-government slogans while Sonowal's convoy was passing through Nalbari and Barpeta districts.

