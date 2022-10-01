'SP will leave party': Gehlot's 'secret' paper sets tongues wagging

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday along with some documents containing "serious allegations" against his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

On his way to Sonia Gandhi's residence, cameras caught Gehlot carrying a paper in his hand that had details mentioning "hooliganism" at the Pilot camp, from colluding with the BJP to leaving the party.

Gehlot had taken a hand-written paper, which contained allegations against Pilot, along with an apology.

In a photo clicked by Malayala Manorama chief photographer J Suresh, Gehlot was seen holding a 'secret' note in which a certain "SP" was mentioned, along with other details.

EXCLUSIVE: On his way to meet Sonia, @ashokgehlot51 takes note of the points against @SachinPilot to be presentd before her. See what's written on his note: 'SP will leave party, 10 Cr - bjp, 102 vs SP 18'. Brilliant click by Manorama photgrphr J.Suresh @ManoramaDaily @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/bFFqVDjDlo — Midhun M Kuriakose (@mithunmdelhi) September 30, 2022

Our #Exclusive: On his way to meet Sonia,

Ashok Gehlot takes note of the points against

Sachin Pilot to be presented before her. See what's written on his note: 'SP will leave party, 10 Cr - bjp, 102 vs SP 18'. #Manorama pic.twitter.com/bmscWYMFaJ — Suresh Jayaprakash (@jsureshphoto) September 30, 2022

After, the note saying "SP will leave party" was shared, speculations began on what the said sentence could mean with many alleging that Gehlot was complaining against his bete noire, Sachin Pilot.

It was written in the paper -- "Sachin Pilot will leave the party". The paper also made note of "102 Versus 18" possibly indicating that Gehlot has the support of 102 MLAs while Pilot has only 18 MLAs backing him.

It was written on the top of the paper -- "What happened is very sad, I am also very sad and hurt."

The paper contained a series of allegations against the Pilot camp. However, only half of these points could be seen in the camera as the rest were covered by Gehlot's hand.

The paper also noted -- "The first state president, who rebelled while in office."

"We have 102 MLAs, while Pilot has only 18. BJP offered Rs 10-50 crore to MLAs."

The allegations also mention the Pushkar incident. In Pushkar, shoes were hurled at state minister Ashok Chandna while slogans were raised in favour of Pilot.

Sharing the viral photo on Friday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Who is SP that Ashok Gehlot's "leaked note" (deliberately visible note) speaks of? Congress Jodo...Bharat to Juda hua hai ji."

“SP will leave party” Who is SP that Ashok Gehlot’s “leaked note” ((deliberately visible note)) speaks of ? Congress Jodo… Bharat to Juda hua hai ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZncFLJf4to — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 30, 2022

Shortly after meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence, on Thursday, Gehlot, who was poised to stand for the Congress president polls, announced that he would not be contesting after taking moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state.

"I have decided that I will not contest the Congress president's election as I take moral responsibility for the events that took place on Sunday," he said.

Eighty-two MLAs loyal to Gehlot participated in a parallel meeting at a minister's residence in Jaipur instead of joining a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who at the time, was to contest the Congress presidential election.

The three-time Rajasthan chief minister described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of events in the state.

"In the last 50 years, I have worked as a loyal Congress soldier from the time of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Sonia ji, be it becoming a central minister or state unit chief, general secretary or CM for the third time, I cannot forget that. The events that happened (on Sunday) has shaken all of us. Only I know how hurt I am because a message went that I want to remain CM," Gehlot said.

"I have apologised to Sonia ji because a simple resolution, which is our tradition and which we always pass, a situation emerged that it could not be passed. I, as a CLP leader, whatever the reasons, could not get the resolution passed," he said.

The Rajasthan chief, also, on Saturday said the Congress government will complete its five years and that the next budget will be dedicated to students and the youth.

He also said the Congress will not let the BJP succeed in its plan to topple the government.

"We will complete five years and I have said the next budget will be presented for students and the youth," Gehlot told reporters while replying to a question whether he will present the fifth budget of the incumbent government in the state.

