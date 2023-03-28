Stage set for first Maha Vikas Aghadi joint rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Amid differences among the Maha Vikas Aghadi over Rahul Gandhi’s repeated attacks on revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon Swatantryaveer Savarkar, the grand anti-BJP coalition would hold its first mega rally at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 2 .

The over three-year-old MVA, which came into existence during October-November 2019, has planned half a dozen rallies during the next couple of months covering all regions - Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

For the MVA comprising Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena - this is the first major outreach programme to address people.

The first such rally is expected to be held in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier known as Aurangabad), the headquarters of Marathwada on April 2, followed by Nagpur on April 16, the hub of Vidarbha region

On May 1, the rally would be held in the state capital of Mumbai coinciding with the Maharashtra Diwas festivities.

On May 14, a rally is planned in Pune, the headquarters of western Maharashtra, followed by May 28 in Kolhapur and then on June 3 in Nashik, the hub of North Maharashtra.

Once the joint rallies in the major cities are over, there are plans to hold such meetings in the hinterland as well.

Top leaders of the MVA including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Deputy Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar, his counterpart in the Council Ambadas Danve and state Congress President and former Assembly Speaker would be addressing the gatherings.

Ahead of the rallies, the Shiv Sena had released a teaser, however, Rahul Gandhi does not feature in it. The photos of Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun are included.

These rallies comes at a time when the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, who had toppled the MVA government nine months ago, are planning to hold Swatantryaveer Savarkar Gaurav Yatras across the state at various levels.