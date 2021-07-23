Submit phone for investigation if you thinks it is tapped: BJP dares Rahul

The BJP on Friday dared Rahul Gandhi to submit his phone for investigation if he believed it was tapped.

BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore said nobody's phone was tapped illegally in the country and if anyone had doubts about it they could file a complaint so that legal action could be initiated.

Speaking to reporters, Rathore said even a “junior copywriter” will not be interested in copying the contents of Rahul Gandhi's phone as the Congress leader has nothing “original” to offer.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of being determined to stall Parliament for one reason or another after being rejected twice by people in Lok Sabha polls of 2014 and 2019.

Earlier, Gandhi had claimed that his phones were tapping under the Pegasus Project and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of committing “treason”.

Rathore said Gandhi's comments were “irresponsible” but added that everybody had the right to say what they wanted in a democracy.

Gandhi should submit his phone to a probe agency, and investigation will take place according to the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

“We will now wait for Rahul Gandhi to deposit his phone for investigation to proceed,” he said.

Rathore alleged the Congress cannot accept the country's development and has been stalling Parliament's functioning on one pretext or another.

“We are well aware of his record in Parliament,” the former Union minister said in a dig at Gandhi over his “frequent absence” from Lok Sabha.

